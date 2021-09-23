Thug tried to spray bleach in his ex partner's face during drunken attack in her own home

The police had to be called several times to have Mark Jones removed from the property in Castleford earlier this year, before he went onto attack his former partner months later.

Jones appeared at Leeds Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to a harassment, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

Anthony Moore, prosecuting, said that 53-year-old Jones had been in a relationship with the woman for a "number of years" but they split up in November last year.

Leeds Crown Court

She remained at the family home with their children.

He was permitted to attend the home to see the children, but during a visit on April 10 at around 4pm he began arguing and tried to push his way into the property, so the police were called.

He was arrested but after being released he went back to the house and began banging and shouting at the window, even grabbing a ladder and banging on the upstairs window and climbing onto the roof.

Again, the police were called and he was found hiding in a shed.

Giving him the benefit of the doubt, they took him back to his home on Barnsdale Road, in Allerton Bywater.

However, he returned for a third time in the early hours on April 11, banging on the windows, so the police returned and he was arrested again.

On July 23, Jones went to his ex partner's home at around 6pm to speak with her about a bank card.

Mr Moore said Jones was argumentative, began making accusations about her personal life and became aggressive.

He then grabbed her by the throat and moved her around the room, before picking up a cleaning spray bottle and spraying it in her face.

Mr Moore said that Jones "anticipated that it contained bleach".

The liquid turned out to be diluted fabric conditioner, which covered both of them.

He then threw her to the floor and kicked her in the ribs while calling her names.

After being arrested he then ripped up a custody blanket while in his cell, which led to the criminal damage charge.

Peter Malone, mitigating, told the judge that Jones was ashamed of his behaviour.

He added: "He understands the way he behaved was completely unacceptable and it's quite clear that he could not accept that the relationship had come to an end.

"He is in custody because of his actions and there's no excuse for what he did."

Mr Malone said that Jones, a bricklayer and plasterer by trade, had a long-standing issue with alcohol and had been drinking prior to the two incidents.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC gave him an eight-month jail term, suspended for two years.

Jones was also ordered to take part in a relationships programme and was made the subject of 10-year restraining order to keep him away from his former partner.