Banned Leeds driver created fake identity to obtain new licence and insurance then lied to police after crash

Sergio Da Silva's deception came to light when he crashed into a parked car in Headingley and refused to be breathalysed.

Leeds Crown Court heard Da Silva was handed an 18-month driving ban in 2018.

He defied the ban by creating false document and claiming to be called Rudy Fabian in order to obtain a new licence from the DVLA.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergio Da Silva was jailed for 20 months at Leeds Crown Court after pleading guilty to perverting justice and fraud.

The 33-year-old also used the fake identity to insure his car with Admiral Insurance and set up a bank account in the same name.

Bashir Ahmed, prosecuting, said Da Silva crashed his Fiat into a parked car on Newport View, Headingley, on January 9 last year.

His car overturned after the collision and he suffered minor injuries.

The defendant gave the false name to police officers at the scene and became uncooperative when he was told he was going to be breathalysed.

An officer told Da Silva's that she suspected he had provided false details but he insisted he had given her correct information.

He failed the roadside breath test but refused to provide a further sample when taken to a police station.

Da Silva's true identity was revealed when his fingerprints were forcibly taken from him.

His home was searched and documents were found in the name of Rudy Fabian.

Police officers went to Da Silva's former partner's home where she lived with their child.

She told officers she had received mail addressed to Rudy Fabian which Da Silva had collected from the property.

Mr Ahmed said Da Silva continued to deny any wrongdoing when interviewed.

He claimed he had been a passenger in the car and Rudy Fabian had been the driver.

Da Silva claimed Fabian had run off after crashing the car.

The prosecutor said: "He maintained that Rudy Fabian did exist."

Da Silva, of Foundry Mill Drive, Seacroft, pleaded guilty to doing acts intending to pervert the course of justice, two counts of fraud and possession of articles for use in fraud.

Caroline Abrahams, mitigating, said Da Silva was sorry and ashamed of what he had done.

The court heard Da Silva is a chef at Banyan Bar and Kitchen in Leeds.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC said the offending was too serious to impose anything but an immediate prison sentence.

Jailing Da Silva for 20 months, he said: "It is offending that strikes right at the heart of the criminal justice system.