Passersby watched in horror as Vincent Cross attacked the man in the middle of a road in Castleford, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Andrew Nixon said the violent altercation took place in Pontefract Road, close to the junction with Leake Street, at around 5.45pm on July 17 2020.

Leeds Crown Court heard how passersby watched in horror as Vincent Cross attacked the man. Picture: James Hardisty

Cross was standing in the street and was heard to shout "give me the money" to the victim. There were also three men accompanying the victim sitting in a van.

Cross was seen to take off his T-shirt and pick up a stick from the rear of the van in order to hit the man.

He then appeared to jump at the victim with a "sliding tackle" before stamping on his leg, breaking the bone and leaving him in excruciating pain.

Cross was then heard saying, "It's not the end of it" as he walked away and entered a house in Leake Street.

The 26-year-old was arrested but denied the attack took place, despite being identified.

He told police that he was owed £25, there was a dispute and he had arranged to meet a relative of the man who owed him the money. He then claimed that he was chased by those in the van.

The three men in the van refused to provide statements to the police. The victim needed surgery and a pin putting in his leg.

Cross, of Cannon Street, Glass Houghton, has 11 convictions for 17 offences, including actual bodily harm and battery. He eventually admitted a charge of Section 20 grievous bodily harm.

Mr Nixon said: "This does require a custodial sentence, however, given the passage of time and the fact that he has remained out of trouble, we could pull back from immediate custody."

Mitigating, Christopher Moran said that Cross was still a "relatively young man" who "bitterly regrets the incident".

He said that he had even brought £500 cash to court with him to begin paying any compensation order set by the judge.

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar told Cross: "It was £25, that's all it was according to you, and you were prepared to meet this man.

"It was his son or nephew who owed you but it was him who ended up with a broken leg.

"You could have easily withdrawn from the situation. At your age, you have to behave better. It's no way to conduct your life.

"Had it been a trial, most likely you would have ended up in prison, and for what? £25?"

Cross was given a 24-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.

He must also complete 150 hours of community service and £750 in compensation to the victim.