Thug left Manchester United fan with brain damage after single punch in Wakefield pub

A thug knocked a football fan unconscious with a single punch in a pub that left him with brain damage.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim suffered “monumental” injuries that also included a bleed and bruising to the brain, a broken jaw, nose and skull.

The man’s family were even told he may not survive thanks to the unprovoked attack by John Walker in The Electric Theatre in Ackworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motor mechanic Walker admitted a charge of Section 20 GBH without intent, but was spared custody at Leeds Crown Court this week.

Walker threw a single punch at the man stood at the bar in The Electric Theatre in Ackworth, which left him with "monumental" injuries. | Google Maps / NW

The court heard that the victim had been out drinking with family and friends on February 26, 2023 in Pontefract to watch Manchester United in the Carabao Cup Final, and celebrate his team’s win by going to The Electric Theatre on Ackworth’s Wakefield Road.

Footage from the bar showed the victim, dressed in a red Manchester United shirt, stood at the bar talking. Walker then punched the man without provocation before others stepped in.

The victim was left lying on the floor motionless. He spent six days in Leeds General Infirmary where his family were initially told to prepare for the worst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite regaining consciousness, he has been left with hearing problems along with memory issues. In a victim impact statement, which he read out himself, he said that he was “grieving for the person he used to be”.

Walker, of Dicky Sykes Lane, Ackworth, was arrested from his home after the assault. During his interview he said the victim was the aggressor claiming the man lunged at him with a pint glass.

But the 50-year-old was then shown the CCTV and was left shocked after it clearly showed no aggression from the victim before the punch.

Prosecutor Zanisha Herbert said the attack came “out of the blue” with nobody present able to recollect any crossed words.

Walker has no previous convictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard he had been out drinking at Ackworth Cricket Club before heading to The Electric Theatre.

Mitigating, Matthew Harding said the attack was “impulsive, spontaneous and short-lived” and conceded there was no aggression from the victim.

He said: “Nobody can recollect what was said between them, but it was affable a good 10 minutes before.

“His remorse is genuine and significant.”

He said father-of-two Walker was “petrified” of going to prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Tahir Khan KC told Walker: “It was a single blow delivered that had monumental adverse consequences for the victim.

“There has been a significant change in personality, memory issues and the like. It’s difficult to know how long these issues will take to resolve, if at all.”

He said that Walker was “ordinarily a thoroughly decent man” who committed a serious offence.

He gave him a 24-month sentence, suspended for 24 months, along with 300 hours of unpaid work.