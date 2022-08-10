Thug jailed for punching partner unconscious outside his home

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joseph Paul Swift hit the woman so hard she had no idea what had occurred, only waking up to see police and paramedics standing over her, Leeds Crown Court was told.

She had been drinking with the defendant at his home on Teall Street in Ossett, Wakefield, on June 26 when she decided she was going to go home by taxi, and waited outside.

Swift asked her why she was leaving, and she told him she needed to see her children.

He kicked a wheelie bin from under her that she had been leaning on, and could not recall what happened next, said prosecutor Hana Ahmed.

However, a witness called the police after seeing Swift strike the woman to the face.

While on bail for that incident, he then went round to her property on June 30 and kicked at her door demanding she fight him.

When she told him she was calling 999, he told told her: “If you call the police you are dead.”

The 42-year-old admitted a charge of causing actual bodily harm, and assault.

He has 52 convictions for 97 offences.

Leila Taleb, mitigating, said: “There’s no justification, he was drunk, lost his temper and he is sorry.

"It’s clear he has a problem with alcohol and that has spurred on his violence. He does not shy away from that.”