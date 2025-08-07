A thug stamped on his partner’s face with such force he left her with a double fracture of her eye socket days before Christmas.

The woman was left with a black eye so swollen she could not open it, Leeds Crown Court was told.

The judge even told him that with his record for violence, the attack was “inevitable”.

Martin Ellerker was jailed this week after it was heard he was even under an order at the time to keep him away from the woman.

The domestic violence protection Notice (DVPN) was put in place after a “fractious” five-month relationship between the pair in which there had been numerous police call outs.

Despite this, they began spending time together from December 18 last year at her Castleford home.

Ellerker (pictured) stamped on the woman's face causing a double fracture to her eye socket. | WYP / NW

Arguments broke out which led to the 48-year-old attacking her and stamping on her face, but she did not seek treatment.

On December 23, he was seen by passing paramedics dragging the woman along the street and knocking her to the floor, prosecutor Abigail Langford said.

The ambulance crew stopped to tend to the distressed woman whose eye was closed from the previous attack. The police were called.

Ellerker, of Cannon Street, Castleford, has 16 previous convictions for 31 offences including ABH offences, and false imprisonment of a previous partner.

He admitted ABH and assault for his latest violent outbursts.

Mitigating, Gurjot Kaur said Ellerker struggled with substance abuse but during his time on remand at HMP Leeds had become a representative for DARS (Drugs and Alcohol Services).

She said he wanted to work in the community helping others with substance issues once he he released.

The judge, Recorder Anthony Dunne said the violence Ellerker meted out to his partner was “inevitable”, given his history.

He described the injuries he inflicted as “shocking”.

He jailed Ellerker for 26 months and gave him a 15-year restraining order to keep him away from the woman.