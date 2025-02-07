Thug held pillow over Leeds partner's face and told her: 'I will kill you'
Darren Hill was given a suspended sentence at Leeds Crown Court after the judge accepted he had debilitating mental-health difficulties.
The court heard that the couple had been in a relationship for more than six years but it began to deteriorate last year. They seperated but got back together in May last year after Hill spent time in hospital due to his issues.
The woman said that the 56-year-old became “increasingly aggressive” and would often push her around, grab her arms and threaten to harm to himself.
In July of last year they got into an argument and while she was sat on the bed he pinned her down and grabbed the pillow, putting it over her face. She later said she found it difficult to breathe.
He let got, but the arguing began again and put the pillow over a face for a second time, telling her: “I will kill you.”
She was then able to fight him off, punching him to the face, prosecutor Anna Chambers said.
On October 23, they had been drinking and another argument began. He grabbed her, ripping her clothes and threw items at her. He left the property and smashed the back window of a Mercedes parked outside.
He was arrested and admitted responsibility during his interview. He told officers he “loved her to death”.
Hill, of Baldovan Terrace, Leeds, admitted offences of intentional suffocation, ABH and criminal damage.
Mitigating, Lily Wildman said Hill had engaged with professionals about his state of mind and that a care plan was in place. She said he was “motivated to engage” and “clearly knows the need to engage”.
She said Hill was now abstaining from alcohol.
Judge Richard Mansell KC accepted he had mental issues, could see his remorse was “absolutely genuine” and welcomed that he was tackling his issues with alcohol.
He gave him a 16-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, along with 30 rehabilitation days with probation. No application was made for a restraining order.