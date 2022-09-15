Thug attacked and robbed Leeds neighbour

Matthew Wesley Small said he often clashed with the man next door on Burlington Road in Beeston, and when he thought he made a racist remark to him on the evening of February 18, punched him.

Leeds Crown Court was told that after walking away, two other men then smashed their way into the victim’s home and attacked him, before being joined by Small.

It was heard they took clothing, two iPhones and a small amount of cash.

Small was jailed for robbing his neighbour in Burlington Road flat.

Prosecuting, Michael Greenhalgh said that Small has serious relevant previous convictions including violence, disorder and conspiracy to rob for which he received six years’ jail in 2015.

For his latest offending, the 35-year-old – who was held on remand at HMP Leeds – admitted robbery and assault.

The court was told that a co-accused had denied the offence, and the case against him was not pursued after the victim withdrew his support.

Mitigating for Small, Kara Frith said her client admitted his role and wanted to “face up” to his responsibilities.

She added: “He knew the consequences would be a lengthy custodial sentence.

"The victim made some disparaging remarks, and he reacted.

"He did go into the flat and take part in a very violent and unpleasant attack.

“He is disgusted by what he did and is sorry for the part he played.”

Judge Simon Batiste told him: “You have a serious record of previous convictions.

“You caused unpleasant injuries.