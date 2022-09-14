Leeds burglar persuaded to wait for striking barrister, or risk longer jail spell
A Leeds burglar who was told he faces a lengthy jail term was persuaded to wait for his striking barrister, or risk even longer behind bars.
Steven Daynes was due to be sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week but was unrepresented because of the pay-related industrial action being taken by members the Criminal Bar Association (CBA).
He previously admitted a charge of aggravated burgling of a property on Dewsbury Road in Hunslet in April and using stolen credit cards taken to buy items.
The 36-year-old, who is being held on remand at HMP Leeds, said he wanted know his sentence and was willing to take the risk without a barrister offering mitigation on his behalf.
But the judge, Recorder Mark McKone KC, said he felt “uncomfortable” in proceeding.
He told him: “You are going to get a very long prison sentence, and it might be that your barrister might say something that persuades the court to reduce the sentence.
"It may not reduce the sentence, but then it may do, and you’ll forever wonder.
"It’s in your best interest to be given that chance.”
The case was adjourned until October 21 and Daynes, of Elmtree Lane, Hunslet, was remanded back into custody after accepting the judge’s advice.
Members of the CBA began all-out strike action last week over pay, with barristers claiming many work for less than minimum wage over the amount of hours they are putting in.
Chris Moran, who works for Park Square Barristers in Leeds, had warned that as well as a huge backlog, defendants would become impatient and wish to be sentenced without being represented, resulting in lengthier jail terms.