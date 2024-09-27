Thug admits killing 'one-of-a-kind' local singer during late-night Leeds pub brawl

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A thug who killed a popular local singer during a late-night pub brawl has admitted causing his death.

Nathaniel Philip formally entered a guilty plea to unlawful killing of Robert Hiscoe during an incident at The Butterbowl pub in Farnley earlier this year.

Philip, 36, appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning via video link from HMP Leeds, where he has been held on remand since his arrest.

He was initially charged with murder, which he denied, but the alternative charge of unlawful killing was accepted by the Crown. He will now appear back in court on October 28 for sentencing and remains on remand.

Detectives launched an investigation into a serious assault in Farnley in the early hours of May 5.

Police had been called to The Butterbowl pub, on Butterbowl Drive, at 1.22am, following reports that a male had been knocked unconscious in a fight.

Mr Hiscoe died a short time later, with Philip, of no fixed address, being arrested and later charged with murder.

Dozens of tributes were paid to 37-year-old Mr Hiscoe, who was described in a tribute by the New Farnley Cricket Club as a “very popular character around New Farnley and the wider Leeds Community”.

They said he had raised thousands of pounds during the Covid pandemic for the NHS through singing online, adding that he was a frequent performer at local venues.

The tribute read: “Rob sung many times at the club, brightening up parties and celebrations with his wonderful voice making the events special and memorable, he also brightened up many living and dining rooms, hallway, stairs, landings, bedrooms and kitchens with his wonderful decorating skills.

Another tribute was shared by Old Farnley FC, saying: “All of us at Old Farnley FC love and miss you mate. You was one of a kind. Sleep tight our brother we will never forget you.”

Tributes have also been paid by family, friends and fellow Leeds United supporters, with people describing him as a “beautiful soul”, “one of a kind” and a “fantastic guy”.

One person posted: “Life is so cruel, LS12 has lost a legend, top lad, so sad, thinking of his family at this sad time RIP.”

Another said: “He really spread positivity everywhere he went and his talent was as big as his compassion.”