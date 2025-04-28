Leeds thug 'administered absolute beating' to his mother after hammer threats to his partner
Violent Jonathan Tillett was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week for the savage attacks.
He admitted offences of Section 20 GBH without intent, intentional strangulation and possession of an offensive weapon.
On May 18 last year 31-year-old Tillett got into an argument with his partner in a pub, so she went to stay at a friend’s house.
Tillett began sending Facebook messages to her friend, telling her he was coming for her “with a hammer”.
At 3.25am he turned up carrying the weapon but then left. His partner went looking for him. A short time later the police found him looming over the woman with the hammer in his hands and making threats.
But while staying with his mother, four months later on September 23, he returned to her home drunk and became aggressive.
He grabbed her by the throat and held against the wall until she felt dizzy. He also called her vile names.
He stamped on her chest and punched her to her head, face, legs and arms. He was also wearing rings at the time.
She managed to run into the kitchen and pick up a rolling pin and strike him before she was able to flee the house and raise the alarm with a neighbour.
The court heard that Tillett, of Bangor Street, Farnley, has a previous conviction for possessing a bladed article.
He appeared in court over a video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.
Mitigating, Phillip Mahoney said: “He knows the only realistic sentence is one of immediate custody.”
He said that Tillett’s mother was an alcoholic and in poor health, adding: “There’s every chance it will not be possible to achieve a reconciliation with the time she has left.
“It weighs heavily on him. He accepts it’s his fault but it’s come at the end of a long and very difficult road.”
Judge Ray Singh told Tillett: “You administered to your mother an absolute beating.
“It was prolonged and persistent. She was obviously vulnerable due to her age and health condition.
“Neither your partner or your mother did anything to provoke such violence meted out to them.”
He jailed Tillett for 38 months.