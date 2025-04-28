Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A thug badly beat this mother by stamping on her and punching her just months after he tried to attack his girlfriend in the street with a hammer.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Violent Jonathan Tillett was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week for the savage attacks.

He admitted offences of Section 20 GBH without intent, intentional strangulation and possession of an offensive weapon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On May 18 last year 31-year-old Tillett got into an argument with his partner in a pub, so she went to stay at a friend’s house.

Tillett (pictured) was jailed for the brutal assault on his mother and making threats to his partner with a hammer. | WYP / National World

Tillett began sending Facebook messages to her friend, telling her he was coming for her “with a hammer”.

At 3.25am he turned up carrying the weapon but then left. His partner went looking for him. A short time later the police found him looming over the woman with the hammer in his hands and making threats.

But while staying with his mother, four months later on September 23, he returned to her home drunk and became aggressive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He grabbed her by the throat and held against the wall until she felt dizzy. He also called her vile names.

He stamped on her chest and punched her to her head, face, legs and arms. He was also wearing rings at the time.

She managed to run into the kitchen and pick up a rolling pin and strike him before she was able to flee the house and raise the alarm with a neighbour.

The court heard that Tillett, of Bangor Street, Farnley, has a previous conviction for possessing a bladed article.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared in court over a video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.

Mitigating, Phillip Mahoney said: “He knows the only realistic sentence is one of immediate custody.”

He said that Tillett’s mother was an alcoholic and in poor health, adding: “There’s every chance it will not be possible to achieve a reconciliation with the time she has left.

“It weighs heavily on him. He accepts it’s his fault but it’s come at the end of a long and very difficult road.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Ray Singh told Tillett: “You administered to your mother an absolute beating.

“It was prolonged and persistent. She was obviously vulnerable due to her age and health condition.

“Neither your partner or your mother did anything to provoke such violence meted out to them.”

He jailed Tillett for 38 months.