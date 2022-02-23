Aston Street: Three men taken to hospital and then arrested after fight in Bramley
Three men have been arrested after a fight in Bramley.
Emergency services were called to Aston Street, Leeds, at around 7.19pm on Tuesday, Wednesday 23.
They had received a call about a man being attacked.
When they arrived, officer found three injured people.
They were all taken to hospital.
The men have since been discharged.
All three men, aged 24, 25, and 35, are now in custody after being arrested on public order offences.
A scene remains in place while enquiries are ongoing.
