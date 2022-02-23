Emergency services were called to Aston Street, Leeds, at around 7.19pm on Tuesday, Wednesday 23.

They had received a call about a man being attacked.

When they arrived, officer found three injured people.

Three men have been arrested after a fight in Bramley. Pictured: Aston Street

They were all taken to hospital.

The men have since been discharged.

All three men, aged 24, 25, and 35, are now in custody after being arrested on public order offences.

A scene remains in place while enquiries are ongoing.