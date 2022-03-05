Three men taken to hospital after suffering injuries during attack by man in early hours on Albion Street
Three men were taken to hospital after suffering injuries during an attack by a man in the early hours on Albion Street, police said.
At 1.34am today, police were called to an incident where three men had been attacked by another man during an altercation in the street.
The victims were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were not considered serious or life threatening, police confirmed.
A scene was put in place as part of the investigation but has since been lifted.
Enquiries are ongoing into the incident to identify and trace the suspect.
