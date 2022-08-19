Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened on Sackville Street, Bradford, on February 5.

The victim was held ransom, threatened and assaulted before money was stolen. They suffered minor injuries.

Waseem Hussain, 36, of Cumberland Road, and Zain Abbas, 23, of Great Horton Road pleaded guilty to kidnap, robbery and six counts of fraud.

Clockwise top right: Waseem Hussain, Umar Aslam and Zain Abbas, who have been locked up over the kidnap (Photo: WYP)

Umar Aslam, 28, of Pavilion Road, pleaded guilty to false imprisonment, robbery and six counts of fraud.

All three men appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday and were sentenced to four years and three months each in prison.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell, of Bradford CID, said: “I welcome the sentencing handed down to Hussain, Abbas and Aslam for this serious crime.

“This was a complex investigation, and I would like to praise the team for their tenacity in getting the case to court which has led to this conviction.

“As the judge said we are still looking for a fourth suspect Emmanuel Sherriff.

“A Crimestoppers reward of £1,000 is still ongoing should anyone have any information that leads to his whereabouts.”

Sherriff is described as a black male with a goatee beard, 5ft11 tall, slim build and speaks with a Yorkshire accent.

The reward is for information that leads to Sherriff’s arrest and charge.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or complete the charity’s anonymous online form.