Leeds city beggar punched man who challenged him to fight, court is told

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drug addict Tyrone James Taylor asked the 53-year-old for money in the early hours of June 10, and after being refused, the man then began to follow homeless Taylor and verbally abuse him.

Prosecutor Heather Gilmore told Leeds Crown Court that the man, who had been out drinking, punched him in jest and the fearful Taylor picked up a bottle “in a threatening manner”.

The man then took his jacket off on Heaton Court gesturing that he wanted to fight.

The Briggate and Heaton Court area where the man followed and taunted homeless Taylor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor punched him several times, cutting the man’s head due to a ring he was wearing with a serrated-edge.

With the man laid on the floor, Taylor took the jacket and removed the wallet and mobile phone before disposing of the clothing.

Taylor was caught on CCTV trying to use the man’s bank card to buy cigarettes at the Shell garage on Dewsbury Road in Beeston a short time later, but was declined.

Ms Gilmore said the victim had been on a works night out in Headingley before heading into the city, drinking in Bar Fibre on Lower Briggate.

CCTV near the Stone Roses Bar confirmed that the man was following Taylor.

The man needed hospital treatment and have his wounds glued, while 24-year-old Taylor was found asleep in a restaurant doorway on Waterman Place and arrested.

He still had the man’s wallet and bank card on him, but told police he had given the phone away.

Held on remand at HMP Leeds, Taylor appeared via video link in court and sobbed through the hearing.

He admitted a charge of Section 20 wounding, theft and fraud.

He has previous convictions for burglary, battery, non-dwelling burglary and possession of a bladed article, among others.

Little mitigation was offered by barrister Natalie Banks, but the judge alluded to Taylor’s difficult upbringing, having been looked after by his grandmother because of his mother’s drug addiction.

But Judge Tom Bayliss QC added: “None of that excuses what you have done but it does explain the situation you are in.”