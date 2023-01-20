West Yorkshire Police found the drugs in East End Park on Wednesday – including 16.5kg of cocaine and 48kg of MDMA with a total street value of more than £2million. Officers confirmed on Thursday that three people had been arrested in connection with the drugs bust.

A 54-year-old Leeds man and two men from Manchester, aged 38 and 22, have now been charged with possession of class A drugs with intent to supply. The 22-year-old man is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

All three defendants are being held in custody and will appear before Leeds Crown Court at a later date.

