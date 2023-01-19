Leeds drugs bust: Over £2 million worth of cocaine and MDMA seized by police in East End Park area
Police in Leeds have seized over a £2 million worth of cocaine and MDMA.
By Charles Gray
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 6:10pm
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after officers from West Yorkshire Police recovered a substantial amount of Class A drugs in the East End Park area yesterday evening (Wednesday).
A police spokesperson said: “One male arrested is from the Leeds area and the other two are from Manchester.
“Drugs seized included 16.5kg of cocaine and 48kg of MDMA with a total street value in excess of £2 million.”