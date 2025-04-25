Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three men sustained injuries after fighting with weapons on a Leeds street.

Police received multiple calls reporting a number of men fighting with weapons on South Farm Road, Gipton at 5.10pm yesterday evening. (April 24)

Armed officers attended and found three men with injuries. Two of those men, aged 37 and 40, were taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.

South Farm Road in Gipton. | Google

They have both been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing and Leeds CID are asking any witnesses or anyone with video footage to please contact them.

You can do this online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250229348.

Alternatively, information can be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.