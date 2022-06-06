Three arrested for kidnapping after man is bundled into a car on Leeds street

Police were called to the scene following reports of a suspected kidnapping and discovered a cannabis farm at a former bank building in Pudsey.

At 12.42am yesterday, police received calls about a disturbance in the street in the vicinity of Claremont Grove, Lowtown and Manor House Street in Pudsey, with reports of a male being forced into a car and driven away.

While at the scene, officers located a large cannabis farm within a former bank building at the junction of Lowtown and Manor House Street. Picture: Google.

Officers attended and scenes were put in place while enquiries were carried out to establish the circumstances and identify those involved.

While at the scene, officers located a large cannabis farm within a former bank building at the junction of Lowtown and Manor House Street.

A scene remains in place at that location while the cannabis farm is forensically examined and dismantled.

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap in relation to initial incident and they remain in custody.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and to locate and safeguard the unidentified victim.