Boris Johnson is set to face a vote of no-confidence this evening after 54 MPs sent letters to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the Tory backbench 1922 committee, triggering the vote.

Sir Graham said he had informed Mr Johnson on Sunday that the threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party calling for a vote had been passed.

"I have followed the rules that we have in place. I notified the Prime Minister yesterday and we agreed the timetable for the confidence vote to take place," he said.

"He shared my view, which is also in line with the rules that we have in place, that that vote should happen as soon as it could reasonably take place and that would be today."

This comes after months of Partygate scandals tainting the reputation of the Prime Minister, with some Tory MPs unsure as to whether Johnson is still fit to lead the party out of the cost of living crisis.

In a letter sent to Conservative MPs today, Johnson said he has shown that he can be “trusted to deliver bold and innovative solutions to difficult and longstanding problems”, and that this vote offers a 'golden chance' for the Tories to move on from Partygate.

However a YEP poll today found that some of the public are not ready to forget about Partygate just yet, with many still feeling that they lack confidence in the Prime Minister regardless of the outcome tonight.