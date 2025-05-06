Bradford Road, Pudsey: Three arrested after 'disturbance' outside Lala's restaurant

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 6th May 2025, 12:02 BST
Three men were arrested following a disturbance outside a Leeds restaurant over the weekend.

Police say they were called to a disturbance outside Lala’s restaurant on Bradford Road in Pudsey at 4.52am on Sunday, May 4.

Police say they were called to a disturbance outside Lala’s restaurant on Bradford Road. | James Hardisty

Three men were arrested in relation to the incident. Two were later released on bail and the third was released without charge. No-one was injured in the incident.

Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into this incident and a number of other previous incidents that are believed to be linked.

