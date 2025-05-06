Bradford Road, Pudsey: Three arrested after 'disturbance' outside Lala's restaurant
Three men were arrested following a disturbance outside a Leeds restaurant over the weekend.
Police say they were called to a disturbance outside Lala’s restaurant on Bradford Road in Pudsey at 4.52am on Sunday, May 4.
Three men were arrested in relation to the incident. Two were later released on bail and the third was released without charge. No-one was injured in the incident.
Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into this incident and a number of other previous incidents that are believed to be linked.