'Thoroughly horrible': Stalker jailed for campaign of terror against ex

Judge Penelope Belcher described Christopher Mark Taylor’s campaign of terror against his former partner and mother to his child as “thoroughly horrible and nasty”, and driven by jealousy.

Leeds Crown Court heard that Taylor had already served a 10-week jail term last year for stalking the woman without violence and a non-molestation order was taken out against him to keep him away.

However, the 36-year-old ignored the order and continued to attend the woman’s house in the Yeadon area.

Christopher Mark Taylor was jailed this week.

Prosecutor Jessica Heggie said in November last year he continually called her, left voice messages asking who she had been cheating on him with, and threatened to come to her house.

He then turned up, shouting abuse and demanding to know the men she had been seeing.

He appeared at the back window and was verbally abusive, approached her as she got in her car and called her names.

On another occasion he began kicking at the door, demanding to be let in.

He also said he would leave her alone if she gave him the number of the men she had been with.

Ms Heggie said his behaviour would often scare the woman’s three children, while she had lost weight with the stress and was on medication.

Taylor, of Mill Beck Close, Farsley, admitted a charge of stalking and causing a fear of violence, and a breach of the non-molestation order.

He denied the charge but changed his plea before going to trial. He has been on remand since his arrest.

Mitigating, Ben Thomas, said: “He is realistic and knows it will be a custodial sentence. He is not seeking to put forward any excuse.

"He apologises through me - what he has done is completely unacceptable.

"He knows the relationship is over and on his release, wants to move away and make a fresh start.”

Judge Belcher handed him a 25-month jail term, and a 15-year restraining order to keep him away from his ex.

She said: “It’s quite clear this was motivated by jealousy.

"You disregarded the non-molestation order and carried on your behaviour like before.