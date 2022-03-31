A court was shown police dashcam footage of Awais Ali driving at more than triple the speed limit during a pursuit through the city.

A judge told the 22-year-old he believed he had been involved in illegal activity at the time but agreed to impose a suspended prison sentence as there was not enough proof.

Ali was banned from driving for five years over the incident on March 8 this year.

Leeds Crown Court

Leeds Crown Court heard Ali failed to stop when police officers signalled for him to pull over on Wetherby Road, Seacroft, at around 1.40am.

The defendant then sped off and reached 118mph during the four-mile pursuit.

He also drove on a narrow lane through Scarcroft village at 105mph.

Police struggled to keep up with Ali but arrested him from the vehicle when he lost control and crashed.

Ali pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

The court heard he has no previous convictions.

Robert Mochrie, mitigating, said Ali had driven through the night from his home in Middlesbrough to West Yorkshire but was unable to give a further explanation for the defendant's behaviour.

Mr Mochrie said: "There is no sensible explanation I can give,

"His instructions are that he had been working in a warehouse, he lost his job, he had been suffering from stress at the time and he acted in the way he did.

"There is no further explanation that he wishes to give."

Recorder Simon Myerson QC said: "This is as bad as dangerous driving can be.

"I have to say that, overwhelmingly, my view is, on the balance of probability, you were on your way to do or be involved in something illegal and you panicked when you saw the police.

"If you want to know what I think happened, that is what I think happened.

"You are unable to give me a proper explanation.

"But I do not think I can properly sentence you based on that conjecture."

Ali was given a 15-month sentence, suspended for two years.

He was made the subject of a tagged curfew order for three months and told to complete 160 hours of unpaid work.

Sentencing, Recorder Myerson said: "I do not like doing it because I think you are getting the benefit from not telling me what really happened.