Lee Brimble also attacked the woman's partner during the street violence in Halton Moor, Leeds.

Leeds Crown Court heard Brimble carried out the attacks in the early hours of June 27, 2019, outside his then home on Kendal Drive.

Howard Shaw, prosecuting, said the victims had been to a family function earlier in the evening.

Mr Shaw said the female victim went home in a taxi with their three children and her partner stayed at the event.

Shortly before midnight she received information that her partner was involved in an altercation with Brimble outside his home.

She then drove to Kendal Drive with her three children.

Mr Shaw said CCTV footage showed Brimble "flying" at the male victim as he backed away.

The prosecutor said: "The defendant took his top off in the street, clearly in preparation for violence."

He then punched the man to the face, knocking him to the ground.

Mr Shaw continued: "While on the ground the defendant was jumping and bouncing around almost monkey-style."

The female victim tried to intervene but Brimble punched her to the ground.

Mr Shaw said: "She posed absolutely no danger to the defendant.

"She got to her feet and went to her car but was followed by the defendant."

Brimble then returned to the male victim as he was defenceless on the ground and punched him again.

The defendant went back to the car and opened the door as the children were inside.

The mum drove off and her partner got to his feet and managed to get away.

They went to a relative's house and an ambulance was called.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment.

The mum suffered a severe laceration to her face and a fractured cheekbone and eye socket.

Her partner received treatment for a cut to his face.

The mum had to have three operations to have metal plates fitted to her face.

The court heard she has continued to suffer complications and surgeons have expressed concerns that her face may not be able to withstand further surgery.

In a victim statement she said: "It breaks my heart to look at myself in the mirror."

She stated that she had known Brimble all her life but now lives in fear of him and has had panic alarms fitted in her home.

The court heard the couple's children had also been traumatised by the incident.

Brimble was arrested after the incident but refused to comment during an interview.

He was arrested again at his home on December 6, 2019, after he breached a domestic violence protection order.

He spat at a police officer as he was arrested.

Brimble pleaded guilty to two counts of inflicting grievous bodily harm and one of assaulting an emergency worker.

Aubrey Sampson, mitigating, said Brimble was sorry and ashamed of what he had done and could not explain his behaviour on the night.

Brimble was jailed for 32 months.

Judge Christopher Batty said: "The problem I have today is what you did on that night is just too serious to overlook.

"You hit her so hard you smashed her cheekbone and her face may never be the same again.

"She has had years of this already and she doesn't actually know if it can ever be fixed.

"She has had six plates inserted in to her face.