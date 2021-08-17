Stephen James carried out the attack on the victim after he was dropped off outside his home in Meanwood on August 17 last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard James and another man got into the taxi and asked to be dropped off at a number of locations before they were taken to the defendant's address.

Hannah Turner, prosecuting, said James and the other man confronted the victim after he asked for £12 for the journey.

Stephen James was jailed for two years at Leeds Crown Court for assaulting a taxi driver.

James walked up to the driver in an agitated state.

The driver said to him: "I don't want a fight."

James then punched the victim in the face.

The prosecutor said: "The next thing the victim remembers is hitting the floor and tasting blood."

The driver was taken to hospital by ambulance with a suspected broken jaw.

The jaw was not broken but he suffered severe swelling and headaches after the incident.

In a victim statement read to the court on his behalf, the driver said: "I have lost my confidence to go out and interact with people.

"It is not something I have experienced before as I get on with everyone.

"I don't feel safe picking up passengers. The incident has changed my life."

James, 28, of no fixed address, was picked out by the victim during an identity procedure.

The defendant pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He appeared before the court via a video link from prison where he is currently serving a sentence after being convicted of further offences of violence in April this year.

Jane Cooper, mitigating, said James had not planned to carry out the attack.

Ms Cooper said James had got into the taxi believing his friend was going to pay the fare.

She said the taxi stopped at a Sainsbury's store where James' friend bought alcohol.

When they reached the final destination he did not have enough money to pay the fare.

Ms Cooper added: "They did not get into the taxi with a view that he wasn't going to be paying the fare."

The court heard James was on medication for mental health problems and had been trying to address his offending behaviour while in custody

Sentencing, Recorder Bryan Cox QC said: "It is clear from the victim impact statement that your assault had a substantial affect on his mental health and well-being.

"There has been some psychological impact to the extent that he now finds it difficult to work.

"There are a number of aggravating features,