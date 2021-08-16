Calvin Connolly was searched by security staff when they became suspicious over his behaviour in a toilet at Club Mission.

Leeds Crown Court heard a security officer saw Connolly leaving a cuibile holding a mobile phone and a cigarette box which had a packet of white powder poking out of the top.

Helen Longworth, prosecuting, said Connolly also appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Club Mission.

Police were contacted and he was searched in the early hours of July 1, 2018.

Connolly was found in possession of ten bags of MDMA worth around £100, seven bags of cocaine worth around £70 and four MDMA tablets.

His mobile phone was searched and contained text messages relating to the supply of cannabis.

Ms Longworth said: "The messages showed that he was prepared to provide a delivery service."

Connolly, 22, of Ceylon Street, Manchester, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and one of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Alistair Reed, mitigating, said Connolly has no previous convictions and had not been in trouble in three years since the offences.

Mr Reed said Connolly was sorry for what he had done.

The barrister urged Recorder Bryan Cox QC to impose a suspended prison sentence so he can continue to address his offending behaviour.

Connolly was given an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work and complete 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Recorder Cox said: "You must appreciate that those who deal in drugs, particularly Class A drugs, get sent to prison.

"You have come very close to that today because it is clear you were dealing drugs over a period.