Third man jailed after 17-year-old girl raped in "horrendous ordeal"

Three men have been jailed at Leeds Crown Court after a 17-year-old girl was raped in Huddersfield town centre.

The attack happened on the subway that runs under the A62 Castlegate, in the early hours of July 14 last year.

West Yorkshire Police arrested and charged three men a couple of days after the attack, when they were forensically linked to the assault.

The three men were found guilty by a jury at Leeds Crown Court on March 11 this year.

Abdul Latif Salih, 35, of Trinity Street in Huddersfield, was jailed for 13 years for causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, rape and one count of attempted rape.

Bahaldin Doud, 21, of Village Terrace in Leeds, was also sentenced for 13 years for two counts of attempted rape.

The sentencing of the third defendant, 26-year-old Saddam Muhamadaim, of Blacker Road in Huddersfield, was postponed until today.

The Judge jailed Muhamadaim for 13 years for three counts of rape and one count of attempted rape.

Detective Inspector Mark Catney, from Kirklees CID, who led the investigation, said: “Today these men have been handed lengthy prison sentences for the crimes they committed against a 17-year-old girl.

“They prolonged her ordeal by making her relive the incident through the court trial, but we are pleased that they were found guilty by the jury and have been given significant sentences.

“This was a distressing incident for the victim, but thankfully detectives at Kirklees Safeguarding Unit carried out a thorough investigation and within days of the incident, we had all three males in police custody.

“I would like to praise the victim for her bravery in coming forward to report the offences to police. She was subjected to a horrendous ordeal but now I hope that today’s sentences will allow her some closure to what has happened.

“Anyone who has suffered any sexual crime is urged to come forward to the police so that we can investigate it. We have specially trained police officers who will offer support and advice throughout.”

The police ask anyone with information to call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

