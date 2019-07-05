Asbestos victim from Pudsey seeks justice

The husband of a woman from Pudsey who died from an asbestos-related cancer has joined with legal experts to appeal for witnesses with information to help determine how she became exposed to the substance.

Legal experts from Irwin Mitchell are now helping Stephen Chambers determine how his wife Rita became exposed to asbestos fibres.

Rita Chambers working at Benjamin & Sons (far right)

Mrs Chambers died in September last year at the age of 77, just three months after being diagnosed with mesothelioma – a cancer of the lining of the lungs which is most commonly associated with exposure to asbestos decades prior to diagnosis.

Oliver Collett, specialist asbestos-related disease lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Stephen on behalf of Rita, said: “Unfortunately, in my line of work I see many people that have suffered the devastating effects of asbestos exposure, most many years after the initial exposure took place.

“Mesothelioma is a usually fatal disease which results in a great deal of suffering for victims and their loved ones, and sadly Rita did not survive long enough to get justice. We are determined to get answers for Stephen and find out where his wife was exposed to asbestos and if more could have been done to help her.”

Rita was employed as a sewing machinist within the tailoring industry in Leeds during the 1950s and 1960s, when the trade was booming in the city.

She worked in close proximity to Hoffman steam presses that contained asbestos materials and maintenance work disturbed the asbestos lagging on the steam pipes.

Rita worked for seven tailoring companies where asbestos exposure may have taken place. In particular, details are being sought on Executex Clothes Ltd (also known as Blacks or Black & Luper) and Prices Tailors Ltd, both of which operated factories on Kirkstall Road in Leeds. Stephen, who has four daughters and 10 grandchildren from a previous marriage, said: “These last few months have been really difficult for me and I still miss Rita terribly.”

Anyone with any information to assist with this case is asked to call 0113 394 6784 or email oliver.collett@irwinmitchell.com.