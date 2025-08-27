Police are investigating and appealing for witnesses following a robbery at a jewellery store at the weekend.

Police say they were alerted to a robbery taking place at the Chacha jewellers on Great Horton Road in Bradford at11.18am on Saturday. ( August23 )

It was reported that a group of four males had entered the premises and made off with a quantity of jewellery. No injuries were reported.

The men were described as white and were pretending to be police officers.

Chacha jewellers on Great Horton Road. | Google

One was wearing a black t-shirt with a police logo on the back and two others were wearing white shirts, while the fourth man was wearing a black shirt and a high vis vest marked ‘police.’

They fled the scene in a grey Citroen C3 which was parked on Great Horton Road.

Officers from Bradford District CID attended and a scene was put in place while forensic investigations were carried out.

Detective Inspector Dennise Bell of Bradford District CID, said: “We are conducting a number of active enquiries into this robbery and are pursuing lines of investigation today.

“I would ask anyone who saw or has any footage of four men fitting the suspects’ description fleeing or arriving at the scene to contact Bradford CID on 101 referencing police crime number 13250483627.”

She added: “Information can be given online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”