These are the nine Leeds businesses that have been ram raided in the past two years
A Leeds tech firm has become the latest business in Leeds to be targeted by ram raiders in the past two years.
Other stores and businesses targeted include high-end stores Flannels and Louis Vuitton. Here are the nine shocking ram raid incidents.
1. Netpremacy
The Wellington Street tech firm was targeted at 10.06pm on Monday, May 20 of this year. Two cars reversed into the grass-fronted offices and computer equipment was stolen.
2. Flannels
Flannels on Vicar Lane has been ram raided three times. The first happened in 2017 and it was targeted again in June 2018 and August 2018.
3. Boston Spa Post Office
Six balaclava-clad men tried to pull the cash machine out of the post office after they had smashed the shop windows with a stolen car. It happened at 1.30am on Tuesday, September 4 2018.
4. Rolex
Police were called to the Rolex at Prestons store on Commercial Street at about 12pm on Sunday, February 2018. No-one was injured.
