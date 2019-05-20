Ram raiders smash two cars into offices in Leeds city centre and make off with high-end laptops

Two cars smashed into an office on Wellington Place in a Leeds city centre ram raid.

Police are at the scene of a ram raid of the offices on Wellington Place, just off Whitehall Road in Leeds.

A car has smashed into the Google offices in Leeds city centre

Initial reports from the scene suggested the office belonged to Google due to the heavy Google branding present, but police have confirmed the office belongs to Netpremacy, a tech firm which works with Google.

Witnesses reported two cars – a blue Ford Focus estate and a black Ford Mondeo estate - had been reversed into the glass-fronted offices before computer equipment, including several laptops and monitors, was stolen.

A large pane of glass in the office building has been smashed in and debris is strewn all over the street.

The scene of destruction at the Google office in Whitehall Road

A tree has been flattened on the grass verge outside the office building and debris is on the pavement outside, and includes a wheel from a car and glass from the window.

Police have taped off the scene as investigations continue. Police at the scene are unable to say exactly what has happened at this moment in time.

The wheel - looks like a car spare wheel - and a car jack have been left on the pavement outside, our reporter Mark Lavery reports from the scene.

The debris had been cleaned away on Tuesday morning and the window boarded over.

There's a pod in the office next to the smashed window, and it is believed a number of laptops have been taken from desks inside the office.

The blue Ford Focus was later found abandoned in Bath Road, Holbeck, and has been recovered for forensic examination.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190257219 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.