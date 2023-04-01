Data has shown which breeds of dogs have been reported stolen in Leeds and West Yorkshire over the last two years.

The figures show that across the whole of West Yorkshire, a total of 243 reports of dog thefts were made in 2022 and 2021, though so far only two have resulted in a charge or summons.

The figures also show that the most stolen breed of dog in 2022 in West Yorkshire was an American Bulldog, while in 2021 it was a French Bulldog.

Below are the figures for what the most reported stolen dog breeds were over both years according to the figures, which included 110 dogs whose breeds were listed as ‘not recorded’ or ‘other’.

1 . French Bulldog The data shows that between 2021 and 2022, 21 French Bulldogs were reported stolen in West Yorkshire. Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images Photo: Matt Cardy Photo Sales

2 . American Bulldog The data showed that between 2021 and 2022, 20 American Bulldogs were reported stolen to West Yorkshire Police. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

3 . German Shepherd Seven German Shepherds were reported stolen in West Yorkshire between 2021 and 2022 according to the data. Photo: Lorne Campbell Photo: Lorne Campbell Photo Sales

4 . Chihuahua According to the data, seven Chihuahuas were reported stolen to West Yorkshire Police between 2021 and 2022. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales