The most stolen dog breeds in Leeds and West Yorkshire - including French Bulldogs, Chihuahuas and Cocker Spaniels
Data has shown which breeds of dogs have been reported stolen in Leeds and West Yorkshire over the last two years.
Through a freedom of information request, West Yorkshire Police have disclosed the figures on how many reports of dog thefts it received in each of its Neighbourhood Policing Team districts and what breed of dog was reported stolen.
The figures show that across the whole of West Yorkshire, a total of 243 reports of dog thefts were made in 2022 and 2021, though so far only two have resulted in a charge or summons.
The figures also show that the most stolen breed of dog in 2022 in West Yorkshire was an American Bulldog, while in 2021 it was a French Bulldog.
Below are the figures for what the most reported stolen dog breeds were over both years according to the figures, which included 110 dogs whose breeds were listed as ‘not recorded’ or ‘other’.