West Yorkshire Police received a total of 243 reports of dog theft in 2021 and 2022
The most stolen dog breeds in Leeds and West Yorkshire - including French Bulldogs, Chihuahuas and Cocker Spaniels

Data has shown which breeds of dogs have been reported stolen in Leeds and West Yorkshire over the last two years.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 1st Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Through a freedom of information request, West Yorkshire Police have disclosed the figures on how many reports of dog thefts it received in each of its Neighbourhood Policing Team districts and what breed of dog was reported stolen.

The figures show that across the whole of West Yorkshire, a total of 243 reports of dog thefts were made in 2022 and 2021, though so far only two have resulted in a charge or summons.

The figures also show that the most stolen breed of dog in 2022 in West Yorkshire was an American Bulldog, while in 2021 it was a French Bulldog.

Below are the figures for what the most reported stolen dog breeds were over both years according to the figures, which included 110 dogs whose breeds were listed as ‘not recorded’ or ‘other’.

The data shows that between 2021 and 2022, 21 French Bulldogs were reported stolen in West Yorkshire. Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

1. French Bulldog

The data shows that between 2021 and 2022, 21 French Bulldogs were reported stolen in West Yorkshire.

The data showed that between 2021 and 2022, 20 American Bulldogs were reported stolen to West Yorkshire Police.

2. American Bulldog

The data showed that between 2021 and 2022, 20 American Bulldogs were reported stolen to West Yorkshire Police. Photo: submitted

Seven German Shepherds were reported stolen in West Yorkshire between 2021 and 2022 according to the data. Photo: Lorne Campbell

3. German Shepherd

Seven German Shepherds were reported stolen in West Yorkshire between 2021 and 2022 according to the data.

According to the data, seven Chihuahuas were reported stolen to West Yorkshire Police between 2021 and 2022.

4. Chihuahua

According to the data, seven Chihuahuas were reported stolen to West Yorkshire Police between 2021 and 2022.

