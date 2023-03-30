The 10 worst areas in Leeds and Wakefield for dog thefts in 2022 and 2023
Data provided to the Yorkshire Evening has shown which areas of Leeds and Wakefield have seen the most reports of dog thefts to police.
Through a freedom of information request, West Yorkshire Police have disclosed the figures on how many reports of dog thefts it received in each of its Neighbourhood Policing Team districts. The figures show that across the whole of West Yorkshire, 121 reports of dog thefts were made in 2022, though so far only one has resulted in a charge or summons.
The overall figures are similar in 2021, when 122 reports of dogs being stolen were made, of which only one has resulted in a charge or summons so far. The figures also show that the most stolen breed of dog in 2022 in West Yorkshire was an American Bulldog, while in 2021 it was a French Bulldog.
Below are the figures for each area of Wakefield and Leeds.