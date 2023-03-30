News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV
24 minutes ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
1 hour ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
2 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
3 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
15 hours ago Pope Francis in hospital with respiratory infection

The 10 worst areas in Leeds and Wakefield for dog thefts in 2022 and 2023

Data provided to the Yorkshire Evening has shown which areas of Leeds and Wakefield have seen the most reports of dog thefts to police.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 30th Mar 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 10:06 BST

Through a freedom of information request, West Yorkshire Police have disclosed the figures on how many reports of dog thefts it received in each of its Neighbourhood Policing Team districts. The figures show that across the whole of West Yorkshire, 121 reports of dog thefts were made in 2022, though so far only one has resulted in a charge or summons.

The overall figures are similar in 2021, when 122 reports of dogs being stolen were made, of which only one has resulted in a charge or summons so far. The figures also show that the most stolen breed of dog in 2022 in West Yorkshire was an American Bulldog, while in 2021 it was a French Bulldog.

Below are the figures for each area of Wakefield and Leeds.

The figures showed that across West Yorkshire in 2022 there was 121 dog theft reports, though only one has so far resulted in a charge or summons.

1. Overall figures

The figures showed that across West Yorkshire in 2022 there was 121 dog theft reports, though only one has so far resulted in a charge or summons. Photo: Daisy Daisy

Photo Sales
The most dog thefts in 2022 reported to West Yorkshire Police was in the North East Wakefield district, which includes Knottingley, Castleford, Pontefract and Airedale. 12 reports were made to police, up from just two made in 2021. Photo: Scott Merrylees

2. North East Wakefield

The most dog thefts in 2022 reported to West Yorkshire Police was in the North East Wakefield district, which includes Knottingley, Castleford, Pontefract and Airedale. 12 reports were made to police, up from just two made in 2021. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
The policing team that covers North West and South Wakefield - which includes Hemsworth, Crofton, Ossett and Sandal - received 10 reports of dog thefts in the district in 2022, up from just two in 2021. Photo: Andrew Bellis

3. North West and South Wakefield

The policing team that covers North West and South Wakefield - which includes Hemsworth, Crofton, Ossett and Sandal - received 10 reports of dog thefts in the district in 2022, up from just two in 2021. Photo: Andrew Bellis Photo: Andrew Bellis

Photo Sales
East Leeds - which includes Harehills, Burmantofts, Garforth and Seacroft - recorded the most dog thefts in the city for both 2021, when 17 dogs were stolen, and 2021, when nine were reported stolen.

4. East Leeds

East Leeds - which includes Harehills, Burmantofts, Garforth and Seacroft - recorded the most dog thefts in the city for both 2021, when 17 dogs were stolen, and 2021, when nine were reported stolen. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3