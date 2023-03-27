The cameras will be put in "known casualty zones" across Leeds in an effort to keep driver speeds down on “dangerous roads”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following 21 locations for this week are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to alteration.

The following 21 locations are accurate at the time of publication. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA

30 mph sites

A61 Wakefield Road/ Leeds Road, Rothwell - between Middleton Lane and Leadwell Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A65 Otley Road, Guiseley - between A6038 Bradford Road and B6153 Park Road.

Broad Lane, Sandford - between Whitecote Hill and Waterloo Lane.

Otley Old Road (Statics on Site) - between Holtdale Approach and Spen Lane.

A58 Whitehall Road, Drighlington - between 40m East of King Street and 75m East of Old Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King Lane, Leeds - between 200m North Alwoodly Lane to 50m North Ring Road.

Queenswood Drive, Leeds - between Queenswood Gardens and 229 Queenswood Drive.

Dewsbury Road, Leeds between Victoria Road and Holmes Street.

Tong Road, between Pipe and Nook Lane and Whingate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A635 Penistone Road, between Huddersfield Road and 300m North East of Sude Hill Terrace.

40 mph sites

A653 Dewsbury Road, Woodkirk, Leeds - between Lowry Road and Quarry Lane.

A58 Easterly Road, Leeds - between Easterly Grove and Boggart Hill Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A61 Harrogate Road, Alwoodley - between Fir Tree Lane and Alwoodley Lane.

A639 Leeds Road, Rothwell - between Rothwell Lane / Calverley Road and Junction 44 of the M1.

A639, Methley - between the junction of The Hollins and 110m East of Green Row.

Stanningley Road, Bramley between Henconner Lane and Back Christ Church View.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A660 Leeds Road, Pool - between Cabin Road and 290m west of number 6 Cragg View (NSL Signs).

A657 Carr Road – Between Clara Drive and 45m N/E of Carr Wood Gardens.

A65 Abbey Road – Between Butlers Wharf and Back De Lacy Mount.

A647 Bradford Road – Between Dawson’s Corner and Gain Lane (Thornbury Gyratory).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

50 mph sites