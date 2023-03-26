East Leeds Orbital Route: Mobile police speed cameras to go live on busy roads in new crackdown
Leeds councillor Helen Hayden welcomed the news that the East Leeds Orbital Route (ELOR) will be receiving new mobile speed cameras.
The West Yorkshire Safety Camera Partnership launched their new speed enforcement strategy last month, which includes the adoption of new speed camera deployment criteria. This is in advance of a delayed Department for Transport review and follows partnership work between the police and Leeds City Council.
Following this launch, the council submitted the East Leeds Orbital Route for a speed camera enforcement evaluation and under the new criteria the route has met the new deployment criteria for mobile speed camera enforcement.
As part of the construction of the East Leeds Orbital Route, car hard standings were constructed along the roads. These provide safe off-carriageway parking areas for the police and the West Yorkshire Safety Camera Partnership to deploy their cars to provide speed enforcement action.
Councillor Helen Hayden (Labour, Temple Newsam) said: “I’m pleased to see these new mobile speed cameras come into effect at the East Leeds Orbital Route this week and they are just one of the ways we are working alongside the police to ensure a good standard of driving on the road. The East Leeds Orbital Route is a significant route for Leeds and especially my residents in Temple Newsam. The road is already well used and it’s so important that we make sure it is as safe to use as possible. The new cameras will help keep people driving at an appropriate and safe speed.”