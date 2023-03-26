The West Yorkshire Safety Camera Partnership launched their new speed enforcement strategy last month, which includes the adoption of new speed camera deployment criteria. This is in advance of a delayed Department for Transport review and follows partnership work between the police and Leeds City Council.

Councillor Helen Hayden (Labour, Temple Newsam) said: “I’m pleased to see these new mobile speed cameras come into effect at the East Leeds Orbital Route this week and they are just one of the ways we are working alongside the police to ensure a good standard of driving on the road. The East Leeds Orbital Route is a significant route for Leeds and especially my residents in Temple Newsam. The road is already well used and it’s so important that we make sure it is as safe to use as possible. The new cameras will help keep people driving at an appropriate and safe speed.”