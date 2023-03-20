News you can trust since 1890
The location of all 21 police mobile speed cameras in Leeds this week

Police have once again confirmed their list of mobile speed camera locations for Leeds this week.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:45 GMT- 2 min read

The cameras will be put in "known casualty zones" across Leeds in an effort to keep speeds down on “dangerous roads”.

West Yorkshire Police are attempting to crackdown on speeding and in particular those driver whom they describe as speed camera “surfers”, meaning they will slow down only when they’re at risk of being snapped over the limit.

The following 21 locations are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to alteration.

The cameras will be put in "known casualty zones" across Leeds. Stock
30 mph sites

A61 Wakefield Road/ Leeds Road, Rothwell - between Middleton Lane and Leadwell Lane.

A65 Otley Road, Guiseley - between A6038 Bradford Road and B6153 Park Road.

broad Lane, Sandford - between Whitecote Hill and Waterloo Lane.

Otley Old Road (Statics on Site) - between Holtdale Approach and Spen Lane.

A58 Whitehall Road, Drighlington - between 40m East of King Street and 75m East of Old Lane.

King Lane, Leeds - between 200m North Alwoodly Lane to 50m North Ring Road.

Queenswood Drive, Leeds - between Queenswood Gardens and 229 Queenswood Drive.

Dewsbury Road, Leeds between Victoria Road and Holmes Street.

Tong Road, between Pipe and Nook Lane and Whingate.

A635 Penistone Road, between Huddersfield Road and 300m North East of Sude Hill Terrace.

40 mph sites

A653 Dewsbury Road, Woodkirk, Leeds - between Lowry Road and Quarry Lane.

A58 Easterly Road, Leeds - between Easterly Grove and Boggart Hill Drive.

A61 Harrogate Road, Alwoodley - between Fir Tree Lane and Alwoodley Lane.

A639 Leeds Road, Rothwell - between Rothwell Lane / Calverley Road and Junction 44 of the M1.

A639, Methley - between the junction of The Hollins and 110m East of Green Row.

Stanningley Road, Bramley between Henconner Lane and Back Christ Church View.

A660 Leeds Road, Pool - between Cabin Road and 290m west of number 6 Cragg View (NSL Signs).

A657 Carr Road – Between Clara Drive and 45m N/E of Carr Wood Gardens.

A65 Abbey Road – Between Butlers Wharf and Back De Lacy Mount.

A647 Bradford Road – Between Dawson’s Corner and Gain Lane (Thornbury Gyratory).

50 mph sites

A62 Gelderd Road, Gildersome - between 42A Gelderd Road and Railway Bridge.