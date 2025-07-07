The Light Shopping Centre Leeds: Police make arrest as man slashed in broad daylight knife attack
The attack, which happened close to The Light shopping centre on The Headrow, was reported shortly before 5pm on Saturday (July 5).
A man in his forties was rushed to hospital after suffering slash injuries to his face and hand, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.
Meanwhile, the force said that a 46-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.
He remains in police custody as enquiries continue.
The incident over the weekend resulted in a police cordon being set up on Cookridge Street, with no access from The Headrow or Great George Street.
Around four police vehicles were spotted at the scene.