The Light Shopping Centre Leeds: Police make arrest as man slashed in broad daylight knife attack

Published 7th Jul 2025, 16:10 BST
A man was slashed with a knife in a shocking broad daylight incident in Leeds city centre.

The attack, which happened close to The Light shopping centre on The Headrow, was reported shortly before 5pm on Saturday (July 5).

A cordon was set up on Cookridge Street.placeholder image
A cordon was set up on Cookridge Street. | National World

A man in his forties was rushed to hospital after suffering slash injuries to his face and hand, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.

Meanwhile, the force said that a 46-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

A man was subsequently rushed to hospital.placeholder image
A man was subsequently rushed to hospital. | National World

He remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

The incident over the weekend resulted in a police cordon being set up on Cookridge Street, with no access from The Headrow or Great George Street.

Around four police vehicles were spotted at the scene.

