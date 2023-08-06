The eight criminals who have been locked up at Leeds Crown Court this week

Members of a violent gang who punched two men unconscious on a Leeds street with one swallowing his own tongue are among those who were jailed this week.
A former Leeds United youth player caught dealing drugs in the city centre, a man who was found with a sawn-off shotgun and live ammunition in a car and a diabetic who blamed his condition for his attempts to rob women in their own cars, were all among the cases heard at Leeds Crown Court.
The eight criminals who have all been jailed this week.
Pshtiwan Jabar (eft) and Diar Borhan Haso were both jailed this week for a series of violent attacks on a night out in Leeds. Having glassed a man outside a nightclub on Christmas Eve, the pair left but then returned to the city centre minutes later where they launched cowardly attacks on a group of men waiting for a taxi. Jabar punched a man unconscious who was looking the other way, before Haso knocked a second man out with a single punch. The attacks were all caught on CCTV. Judge Rodney Jameson KC jailed Haso for 39 months and Jabar for 25 months. (pics by WYP) Photo: WYP
Gatewood was stopped by armed Leeds police in a Nissan Juke being driven by a woman, and a sawn-off shotgun and live cartridges were found on the back seat. They also found a machete and a stun-gun in the vehicle. Gatewood, 24, admitted possessing the firearm and the ammunition but said he was looking after the weapon because he had run up a drug debt that he could not pay back. He alleges he was on his way to give the weapon back when they were stopped. He was jailed for five-and-a-half years. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP
Burns-Smith tried to rob women in their cars, but then blamed it on him being diabetic and that his low blood-sugar meant he cold not remember what he was doing. He climbed into one car in Beeston when a woman was with her young child and began rummaging through her handbag. The 37-year-old then walked into another woman's house, before climbing into a midwife's car and demanding she drive. He was jailed for three years this week after the judge rubbished his excuses about his diabetes. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP