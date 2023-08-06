The eight criminals who have been locked up at Leeds Crown Court this week

4 . Stuart Burns-Smith

Burns-Smith tried to rob women in their cars, but then blamed it on him being diabetic and that his low blood-sugar meant he cold not remember what he was doing. He climbed into one car in Beeston when a woman was with her young child and began rummaging through her handbag. The 37-year-old then walked into another woman's house, before climbing into a midwife's car and demanding she drive. He was jailed for three years this week after the judge rubbished his excuses about his diabetes. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP