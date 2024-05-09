The Butterbowl Farnley: Pub-murder accused could face trial this October
Nathaniel Philip was over the video link from custody for the brief hearing at Leeds Crown Court this morning, speaking to confirm his name and date of birth.
A date was set for June 6 for the next court hearing when he would be expected to enter a plea, while a preliminary date for a potential trial was set for October 28. It could last up to seven days.
The 35-year-old, of no fixed address, was remanded back into custody.
Detectives initially launched an investigation into a serious assault in Farnley in the early hours of May 5.
Police had been called to The Butterbowl pub, on Butterbowl Drive, at 1.22am, following reports that a male had been knocked unconscious in a fight. The man died a short time later, with Philip then charged with murder.
This week the police confirmed that painter and decorator Mr Hiscoe was the man who died.
Dozens of tributes have been paid the 37-year-old, who was described in a tribute by the New Farnley Cricket Club as a “very popular character around New Farnley and the wider Leeds Community”.
They said he had raised thousands of pounds during the Covid pandemic for the NHS through singing online; adding that he was a frequent performer at local venues.
The tribute read: “Rob sung many times at the club, brightening up parties and celebrations with his wonderful voice making the events special and memorable, he also brightened up many living and dining rooms, hallway, stairs, landings, bedrooms and kitchens with his wonderful decorating skills.
Another tribute was shared by Old Farnley FC, saying: “All of us at Old Farnley FC love and miss you mate. You was one of a kind. Sleep tight our brother we will never forget you.”
Tributes have also been paid by family, friends and fellow Leeds United supporters, with people describing him as a “beautiful soul”, “one of a kind” and a “fantastic guy”.
One person posted: “Life is so cruel, LS12 has lost a legend, top lad, so sad, thinking of his family at this sad time RIP.”
Another said: “He really spread positivity everywhere he went and his talent was as big as his compassion.”