The attack happened in The Backroom, Call Lane, at about 4.30am on Saturday June 5.

A man pushed another man down the stairs in the bar and repeatedly punched him in the face.

Do you recognise this man? (Photo: BTP)

The victim suffered a black eye and a chipped tooth as a result of the incident.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 96 of June 5.