The 19 worst Leeds neighbourhoods for crime according to the latest police figures including Armley, Harehills and Beeston

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 30th Mar 2025, 11:30 BST

The 19 areas of Leeds that have been worst hit by crime have been outlined in new police figures.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every crime recorded in Leeds from February 2024 to January 2025 that was not later cancelled.

There were 102,437 offences recorded during this period - down from 109,735 in the same time frame last year - ranging from anti-social behaviour and shoplifting to serious violent crime and drugs offences.

In the gallery below are the 19 neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds City Centre recorded 12.649 crimes between Februar 2024 and January 2025

1. City centre

Leeds City Centre recorded 12.649 crimes between Februar 2024 and January 2025 | Asadour Guzelian

Armley and New Wortley recorded the second most amount of crime between February 2024 and January 2025, with 2,339 incidents reported to police in that time.

2. Armley and New Wortley

Armley and New Wortley recorded the second most amount of crime between February 2024 and January 2025, with 2,339 incidents reported to police in that time. | Bruce Rollinson

Lincoln Green & St James recorded 2,295 crimes between February 2024 and January 2025

3. Lincoln Green & St James

Lincoln Green & St James recorded 2,295 crimes between February 2024 and January 2025 | James Hardisty

The Beeston West and Cottingley neighbourhood recorded 1,986 crimes between February 2024 and January 2025

4. Beeston West and Cottingley

The Beeston West and Cottingley neighbourhood recorded 1,986 crimes between February 2024 and January 2025 | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Harehills South recorded 1,815 crimes between February 2024 and January 2025

5. Harehills Triangle

Harehills South recorded 1,815 crimes between February 2024 and January 2025 | SWNS Photo: SWNS

In the Beeston Hill & Hunslet Moor area there was 1,706 crimes between February 2024 and January 2025

6. Beeston Hill & Hunslet Moor

In the Beeston Hill & Hunslet Moor area there was 1,706 crimes between February 2024 and January 2025 | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

