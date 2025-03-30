West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every crime recorded in Leeds from February 2024 to January 2025 that was not later cancelled.

There were 102,437 offences recorded during this period - down from 109,735 in the same time frame last year - ranging from anti-social behaviour and shoplifting to serious violent crime and drugs offences.

In the gallery below are the 19 neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

City centre Leeds City Centre recorded 12.649 crimes between Februar 2024 and January 2025

Armley and New Wortley Armley and New Wortley recorded the second most amount of crime between February 2024 and January 2025, with 2,339 incidents reported to police in that time.

Lincoln Green & St James Lincoln Green & St James recorded 2,295 crimes between February 2024 and January 2025

Beeston West and Cottingley The Beeston West and Cottingley neighbourhood recorded 1,986 crimes between February 2024 and January 2025

Harehills Triangle Harehills South recorded 1,815 crimes between February 2024 and January 2025