Figures acquired through an FOI request by the Yorkshire Evening Post show that there was a total of 9942 incidents of shoplifting reported to police in 2023 across the entire Leeds district.

There was 7641 reported in 2022, meaning that there was a 30 per cent increase.

Similarly there was a total of 5389 incidents reported in 2021, 4875 in 2020 and 7042 in 2019.

The YEP previously spoke to staff and security at stores across Leeds about the sharp increase in crime they had witnessed.

They put it down to a sense of "desperation" and the strains put on people by the cost of living crisis.

Below is a gallery featuring the 15 ward areas of Leeds that saw the highest number of shoplifting incidents reported to West Yorkshire Police.

1 . Woodhouse & Little London Woodhouse & Little London had far and away the highest number of recorded incidents of shoplifting. There were 2483 in 2013, up from 1900 in 2022 and 1024 the year before.

2 . Killingbeck and Seacroft in Killingbeck and Seacroft there were 686 recorded incidents of shoplifting in 2023. There were 553 in 2022, 325 in 2021, 258 in 2020 and 370 in 2019.

3 . 684 shoplifting incidents were recorded in the Hunslet and Riverside ward in 2023. In 2022 there was 549, in 2021 there was 362, in 2020 there was 324 and in 2019 there was 419.

4 . Morley North Ward In the Morley North Ward there was 651 incidents of shoplifting reported in 2023. There was 443 in 2022, 423 in 2021, 357 in 2020 and 468 in 2019.

5 . Armley Ward Armley recorded 501 shoplifting incidents in 2023, compared to 228, 210, 206 and 242 in the four previous years.