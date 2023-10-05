Staff and security guards at stores in Leeds city centre have spoke of a large increase in the amount of shoplifting and crime.

Those at the likes of Tesco, Superdrug, Asda and One Beyond all indicated that there had been a noticeable increase in the frequency of shoplifting and the level of abuse faced by staff.

They said they had noticed a change in the type shoplifters they encounter – with working people and even full families of parents and children doing it together – and said that some staff had left due to the levels of stress caused by the criminality,

West Yorkshire Police said that there had been an increase in shoplifting offences since the end of the Covid pandemic and that they were “continuing to actively engage” with retailers to help prevent shoplifting.

Mohammed Ilyas said that shoplifters had become 'more aggressive, violent and abusive'. Photo: National World

The Yorkshire Evening Post spoke to staff in the city centre after The Guardian reported that almost 90 retail leaders, including the bosses of Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Boots and WH Smith, wrote to the government demanding action on rising retail crime, in which violent criminals are “emptying stores”.

Staff at each store we walked into indicated immediately that they had noticed a rise in crime in recent months, with staff in one of the city centre’s Tesco stores saying that it has become a daily occurrence.

They said that criminals are taking the most expensive items, including Fairy Liquid, alcohol, coffee, meat and “anything that is security locked”, and that they had seen thieves subsequently selling the items on the street and to hospitality spots around the city centre.

They added that recently they had been tackling “not the average shoplifter”, saying that people in “average clothing” were trying to make off without paying for stuff.

Bernet Wenham had been handed the role of security guard at One Beyond specifically due to the increase of crime. Photo: National World

Staff added that they were facing more abuse, with the shop’s security guard Mohammed Ilyas, who works for Amberstone, saying: “They are getting more aggressive, violent and abusive. I’ve had people that I’ve tried to stop tell me they’ve got a weapon and been racially abused.

"We have less powers to keep and restrain now and they know what they can get away with. We act more as a deterrent.”

The staff put the increase of crime down to people’s “desperation” as a result of the cost of living crisis, though they also said that issues such as homelessness and drug addiction were also still fuelling retail crime.

At the One Beyond store on Kirkgate, security guard Bernet Wenham told of how he had been specifically brought over to watch the store due to the marked increase in crime and the detrimental impact it was having on staff.

Till operators had left the company in recent months and 55-year-old Bernet said he was determined to get the problem under control. He said that while other security guards were “frightened” to confront shoplifters in case they lost their license, his three decades in the role, background in martial arts and no nonsense attitude meant he was readily willing to do whatever’s necessary to stop offenders.

He showed us videos of him apprehending those trying to steal toothpaste, washing products and food from the discount store and talked of calling young people’s parents after he had caught them. He said: “I like that as an embarrassment.

"But you still get parents saying ‘you can’t do that’ and shouting at you down the phone.”

He also told of how he calls the police to ensure that charges are brought against those he catches and that he aims to track down those who get away. He said: “It might be a week or two later but if they walk past the shop I will grab them and make them pay for what they stole.

"Not all security do that but I’ve got experience. It’s fun for me.”

He added that he finds himself stopping shoplifters of all ages nowadays, saying: “If you ask someone what a shoplifter is they would it’s a drug addict or homeless person but that’s not the case anymore. It can be anyone. Especially recently as more people are struggling. There’s no level.

"The increase in costs has made people think that because the owner has lots of money they are not going to miss it.”

One of the most striking scenarios Bernet outlined was a incident in which a family of six entered the store and each started emptying items from the shelves.

He said: “They scattered around the aisles.

"You get some parents doing it with their kids. It’s only afterwards that you realise they have done it together.”

Superintendent Dan Wood, of Leeds District Police, said: “We recognise the impact that shop theft has on businesses, both financially and in relation to the safety of staff, and we will continue to respond to the concerns of retailers and arrest and charge those responsible where the evidence permits.

“Leeds is a key UK shopping destination with a large number of city centre retailers and, like many other urban centres, has seen a rise in shoplifting offences since the end of the Covid pandemic.

“We regularly review acquisitive crime offences across the district to identify any patterns of offending and put plans in place to address them. Where those are seen in relation to retail crime, officers from our neighbourhood policing teams conduct problem-solving initiatives working with retailers and crime prevention officers to reduce opportunities for offending.

“When prolific offenders are identified and prosecuted, we also look to make use of other measures such as Criminal Behaviour Orders to control their offending and provide longer-term solutions.

“We have not seen any notable increase in organised criminality or offences in which violence is used or threatened, but when such serious offences do take place, they are investigated as priority crimes by detectives.