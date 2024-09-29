West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery offence in Leeds from January-December 2023 that was not later cancelled.
There were 1,509 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period, up from 1,280 the previous year.
These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most robberies, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.