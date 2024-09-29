The 15 areas of Leeds where the most robberies are committed including Little London and Hunslet

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 29th Sep 2024, 11:30 BST

The areas of Leeds where the most robberies have been reported to police have been named by new police figures.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every robbery offence in Leeds from January-December 2023 that was not later cancelled.

There were 1,509 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period, up from 1,280 the previous year.

These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most robberies, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds City Centre recorded 391 robberies between August 2023 and July 2024

1. City centre

Leeds City Centre recorded 391 robberies between August 2023 and July 2024 | Asadour Guzelian

Sheepscar and Little London recorded 63 robberies between August 2023 and July 2024

2. Sheepscar and Little London

Sheepscar and Little London recorded 63 robberies between August 2023 and July 2024 | National World

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 49 robberies between August 2023 and July 2024

3. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 49 robberies between August 2023 and July 2024 | James Hardisty

West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall recorded 48 robberies between August 2023 and July 2024

4. West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall

West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall recorded 48 robberies between August 2023 and July 2024 | Google

Gipton South saw 41 robberies recorded between August 2023 and July 2024

5. Gipton South

Gipton South saw 41 robberies recorded between August 2023 and July 2024 | National World

Little Woodhouse recorded 41 robberies between August 2023 and July 2024

6. Little Woodhouse

Little Woodhouse recorded 41 robberies between August 2023 and July 2024 | Google Photo: Google

