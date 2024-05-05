The 17 most-burgled Leeds neighbourhoods named by new West Yorkshire Police figures

New police figures have revealed the most burgled Leeds neighbourhoods.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 5th May 2024, 11:30 BST

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence of burglary recorded in Leeds from March 2023 to February 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 6,519 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

The force’s Easy Street campaign gives advice to residents on reviewing their home security, as well as raising awareness of what makes homes an easy target for burglars. Securing all locks and windows and making sure they meet minimum security standards, keeping valuables out of sight, growing hardy bushes and shrubs and installing dusk to dawn lighting can all reduce the risk of being burgled.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most burglary offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location

Leeds city centre recorded 531 burglaries between March 2023 and February 2024

1. City centre

Leeds city centre recorded 531 burglaries between March 2023 and February 2024 Photo: Chris - stock.adobe.com

Gipton South recorded 147 burglaries between March 2023 and February 2024

2. Gipton South

Gipton South recorded 147 burglaries between March 2023 and February 2024 Photo: Google

Burley recorded 138 burglaries between March 2023 and February 2024

3. Burley

Burley recorded 138 burglaries between March 2023 and February 2024 Photo: National World

Hunslet Green, Stourton and Thwaite Gate recorded 136 burglaries between March 2023 and February 2024

4. Hunslet Green, Stourton and Thwaite Gate

Hunslet Green, Stourton and Thwaite Gate recorded 136 burglaries between March 2023 and February 2024 Photo: William Lailey / SWNS

West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall recorded 118 burglaries between March 2023 and February 2024

5. West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall

West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall recorded 118 burglaries between March 2023 and February 2024 Photo: Google

Armley and New Wortley recorded 116 burglaries between March 2023 and February 2024

6. Armley and New Wortley

Armley and New Wortley recorded 116 burglaries between March 2023 and February 2024 Photo: Bruce Rollinson

