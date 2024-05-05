West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence of burglary recorded in Leeds from March 2023 to February 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 6,519 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

The force’s Easy Street campaign gives advice to residents on reviewing their home security, as well as raising awareness of what makes homes an easy target for burglars. Securing all locks and windows and making sure they meet minimum security standards, keeping valuables out of sight, growing hardy bushes and shrubs and installing dusk to dawn lighting can all reduce the risk of being burgled.

These are the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most burglary offences, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location

1 . City centre Leeds city centre recorded 531 burglaries between March 2023 and February 2024

2 . Gipton South Gipton South recorded 147 burglaries between March 2023 and February 2024

3 . Burley Burley recorded 138 burglaries between March 2023 and February 2024

4 . Hunslet Green, Stourton and Thwaite Gate Hunslet Green, Stourton and Thwaite Gate recorded 136 burglaries between March 2023 and February 2024

5 . West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall West Hunslet and Hunslet Hall recorded 118 burglaries between March 2023 and February 2024