The 13 areas of Leeds where drug crime is most rife including Harehills and Elland Road

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 21st Sep 2024, 11:30 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2024, 11:30 BST

The areas of Leeds where drug crime is at its worst have been named by new police figures.

There are four main offences associated with illegal drugs in England and Wales – possession, supply, production and importation. Controlled drugs are classed according to their relative degree of overall harm from misuse. There are three classes of controlled drugs – A, B and C. The class of drug a person is caught possessing, supplying or producing affects the severity of the offence.

The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every offence related to drugs in Leeds from August 2023 to July 2024 that was not later cancelled.

There were 3,168 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

Below is a gallery of the Leeds neighbourhoods with the most drugs crime, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Leeds city centre recorded 385 drug-related crimes between August 2023 and July 2024

1. Leeds city centre

Leeds city centre recorded 385 drug-related crimes between August 2023 and July 2024 | Chris - stock.adobe.com

Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 230 drug-related offences between August 2023 and July 2024 - the second highest rate in Leeds

2. Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley

Beeston Millshaw, Elland Road and Cottingley recorded 230 drug-related offences between August 2023 and July 2024 - the second highest rate in Leeds | Bruce Rollinson

Harehills recorded 125 drug-related crimes between August 2023 and July 2024

3. Harehills

Harehills recorded 125 drug-related crimes between August 2023 and July 2024 | Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 122 drug-related offences between August 2023 and July 2024

4. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens recorded 122 drug-related offences between August 2023 and July 2024 | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

Harehills Triangle recorded 116 drug offences between August 2023 and July 2024

5. Harehills Triangle

Harehills Triangle recorded 116 drug offences between August 2023 and July 2024 | SWNS Photo: SWNS

Beeston Hill also recorded 97 drug offences between August 2023 and July 2024

6. Beeston Hill

Beeston Hill also recorded 97 drug offences between August 2023 and July 2024 | National World Photo: National World

