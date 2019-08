According to data from the Police.uk crime map, these streets had the most reports of antisocial behaviour from January 2019 to June 2019. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1. Ring Road, Middleton, on or near supermaket 26 reports of antisocial behaviour on or near supermarket on the Ring Road from January to June 2019 (Photo: Google) other Buy a Photo

2. Beckett Street, Harehills, on or near parking area 44 reports of antisocial behaviour on or near parking area on Beckett Street, January to June 2019 (Photo: Google) other Buy a Photo

3. Swarcliffe Parade, Swarcliffe 44 reports of antisocial behaviour on or near Swarcliffe Parade from January to June 2019 (Photo: Google) other Buy a Photo

4. Boar Lane, city centre 40 reports of antisocial behaviour on or near Boar Lane, from January to June 2019 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more