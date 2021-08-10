The victim suffered "life-changing" injuries as a result of the attack carried out by Tegan Marson.

Marson, 23, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding over the attack which took place at Bar Fibre, on Lower Briggate.

Leeds Crown Court heard the injury caused the victim to lose her job working on makeup and perfume counters as the visible scar "does not fit their standards."

Bar Fibre.

Samreen Akhtar, prosecuting, said the woman had spent the day on a shopping trip with her boyfriend before going to the bar at 4pm.

Ms Akhtar said the victim had been dancing and enjoying herself and had a "normal" conversation with Marson.

Later in the evening she saw Marson and another female talking to her partner.

The victim spoke to Marson and the other woman but had a drink thrown over her after "words were exchanged."

Ms Akhtar said Marson was holding a gin glass and thrust her arm towards the victim's face while still holding it.

Blood began streaming from her face and she fell to the ground.

The attack was captured on CCTV footage.

Marson, of Iveson Drive, Lawnswood. was detained by bar staff before being arrested.

She was taken to Elland Road police station where she said to an officer: "I should not have done that. I don't normally do things like that."

When interviewed Marson accepted responsibility for causing the injuries.

She said she could not clearly remember what she had done but had not meant it to happen.

After she was released Marson contacted the victim on Facebook and sent a message of apology. The victim did not reply to the message.

The court heard the victim needed 15 stitches to a wound to her face and has been left with a permanent disfigurement.

In a statement she described how she had lost work as a self-employed hairdresser.

She also described how she had lost her agency job working on cosmetics counters, saying: "It is not something I can do any more.

"Unfortunately, having a scar on my face like this does not fit their standards.

"This has taken its toll on me and has made me depressed.

"The actions taken by this girl in that split second has changed my life forever."

The statement continued: "I feel like everyone is looking at me when I am speaking to them and I feel like crying.

"I am suffering from increased anxiety and panic attacks when I think about the incident and the scars I have been left with."

Matthew Harding, mitigating, said Marson was sorry for what she had done and wished to apologise to the victim.

Mr Harding said Marson had learning difficulties and had been diagnosed as suffering from PTSD as a result of being in a previous abusive relationship.

The barrister said Marson had also recently had a child.

Marson was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

She was also ordered to do 60 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said: "To use a glass in this way was a dreadful thing to do and it has had a profound affect on (the victim).

"She bears the consequences of it for life because it is a very prominent scar on her face.

"In almost every case, immediate prison would be the only option.

"There is a lot of mitigation in your case. You have significant learning disabilities and significant PTSD and I take the view that there is a prospect of rehabilitation.

"You have a young child now and in all those circumstances you are doing your best to look after that child."