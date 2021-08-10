Officers also found cannabis worth around £14,000 when they searched Mark Craven's flat in Leeds.

Craven was jailed for 32 months at Leeds Crown Court after pleading guilty to two counts of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply and one of possessing a class B drug with intent to supply.

Jade Edwards, prosecuting, said police officers stopped Craven on July 17 this year after he was seen driving while using his phone.

Craven's car was then searched and officers found 74 wraps of cocaine and 33 wraps of heroin.

The defendant was also in possession of two mobile phones and a large amount of cash.

Craven's home on Outgang Lane, Bramley, was searched and cannabis was found drying inside the property.

The bed had been moved into the living room and there was evidence that the flat had been used to grow the class B drug.

The cannabis was estimated to be worth between £7,500 and £14,500.

The court heard Craven has previous convictions for possessing class A drugs and arson.

Craig Sutcliffe, mitigating, said Craven had been pressured into selling the drug to pay of a debt he owed to more serious criminals.

Mr Sutcliffe said Craven built up the debt while he was homeless and living in a tent in woods on the outskirts of Leeds.

He added that Craven had previously run a successful business until he began abusing drugs.

Sentencing, The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl QC said: "You were dealing in order to fund your habit and also to reduce the debt.

"There was a financial advantage to you which was significant.

"You have previously been a good worker but it seems that drugs have taken hold of you.

"You accrued this debt, you became homeless and you were drug dealing.