Members of a Leeds running club were left “devastated” after a car was found burnt-out and abandoned having being driven over a recently-refurbished track.

The Mini was discovered a smouldering wreck on Saturday morning (August 9) by the side of the 400m running track at the Temple Newsam estate.

Tyre tracks and bits of metal, glass, oil and brake fluid were discovered along the track, which had only recently been completed after a refurbishment led by the Crossgates Harriers running club.

The recently refurbished track at Temple Newsam was driven over by the car before it was left burnt-out. | Sarah Whitehouse

Fortunately there was a huge effort from volunteers to clear the car and reset the track in time for a 10km racing event held on the Sunday to mark its completion.

Secretary of Crossgates Harriers Richard Whitehouse said: “We went from being devastated on Saturday morning to being really pleased by tea time after seeing everyone coming together and making a difference.”

Mr Whitehouse said that the car was discovered by a dog walker, adding: “We got a message that a car had been burnt out on the track and that they had been racing around and had damaged it.

“It was panic stations without a doubt.”

A Park Run event was held on the estate Saturday morning and members of Crossgates Harriers and other volunteers who had taken part headed straight after to clear the track.

Members of various running clubs in Leeds helped to remove the car and clear the track before a 10km event on the Sunday. | Sarah Whitehouse

Mr Whitehouse said: “It was all hands on deck.

“We called the contractor who laid the track three weeks earlier to see if he could make it fit for the race and he was great. He dropped everything and came straight down.”

The track was prepared in time for the 10km event on Sunday, which featured an appearance from Leeds-born boxing star Josh Warrington

Mr Whitehouse said: “There were 250 runners taking part and another 60 in the juniors event. There was a really good community feel to it.

“Josh started the two races and had his photo taken and was chatting to everyone. It was a fantastic day.”

Leeds boxing star Josh Warrington was at the 10km event at Temple Newsam on Friday. | Richard Whitehouse

Work to renovate the track had started two years prior and been completed at a cost of £37,000, with £15,000 having been donated by Sport England.

The circuit was the first in Leeds to be open for public use once completed in 1954 and was the main athletics facility in the city for many years.

Mr Whitehouse said: “The track had been neglected for years and years.”

The Crossgates Harriers held fundraising events to cover costs for the restoration and it was completed three weeks before the event.

“It was one big community project with different groups coming together”, he said. “It was great what people were able to do but it just took some idiots one night to ruin it.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police received reports of criminal damage to a car and running track off Temple Newsam Road, Leeds, shortly after 11:10pm on Friday (8 August).

“Investigations are ongoing with no suspect identified.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or use the Live Chat facility online quoting reference 2116 of 8/8. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.